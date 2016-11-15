Politically Motivated Hate Hits the Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Ca.

A Coachella Valley man, who doesn’t want to be identified, says he was proud to participate in the presidential election regardless of the winner, "I was extremely proud I like to do that for every election, a lot of the time it doesn’t turn out the way that I want it to sometimes it does but you know keep going with my life no matter what the outcome is."

But he says his car is proof not everyone feels this way. His windshield with a sticker that reads "Make America Great Again" now has a hole in it and the paint on his car ruined with this anti-Trump message carved on it.

"Shocked and angry that it happened to me but i can’t say that I’m surprised," he says adding that his support of President-elect Donald Trump made him a target. On Monday while outside La Plaza in Downtown Palm Springs someone ran up to him and told him a man on a red bike vandalized his car.

"I ran over to my car, looked at the car and saw that he had smashed the window or threw a rock through it and then carved an anti-Trump thing on the hood of my vehicle and chased him down," he says.

He caught up to the suspect and is lucky he didn’t get hurt.

"I confronted him, he pulled out a knife on my and that’s when I pepper sprayed him," he says adding that he hopes the blue-tinted pepper spray will help give the guy up.

"There’s no way that you can get around this town with a blue face and that’s supposed to stay on your face for at least 24 hours. Somebody’s got to see him, somebody’s got to say something," he says.

He says he didn’t want to be on camera because he doesn’t think these types of acts will stop and doesn’t want anyone he knows to be victimized, "Do I expect it to stop, no it’s not going to stop people let their emotions get the best of them and it’s just getting worse it seems, it doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better."

Palm Springs Police say if you see a man matching the description: white male, medium build, gray hair, riding a red bicycle, you should call 911 because he’s armed and dangerous.