Doing Good: The Quilter

La Quinta, CA

We surprised Dolores Wolff during her needle arts group meeting at Trilogy in La Quinta. Mike and Gwen Wolff, her son and daughter-in-law nominated her for our "Doing Good" campaign because Dolores uses her time, talent and treasure to make comfort quilts for the children of our Marines at Camp Pendleton who get deployed.

"We have pictures of children of Marines with their father and they send nine pictures and I frame them into a quilt similar to this and they have a quilt they can take to bed with them they can take to school with them or just use it to play with or whatever … so they don’t miss their dad," says Dolores adding that each handmade quilt takes about 70 hours to make. Counting the two quilts in progress, she’s made 48, that’s a lot of comforting.

Dolores was happily surprised when we told her we were giving her $200 for her to spend on doing something for herself and we also surprised the group with a little cash too. The group donates their time knitting, quilting and doing different projects for charities around the valley.

But the biggest surprise for Dolores came when we played her a video of our Gino LaMont wishing her a happy birthday.

"I’m surprised, I’m dumbfounded," said Dolores.

Dolores will be 93 on Saturday, and she has no plans of stopping.

"We’re going to have fun," says Dolores.