Invasive Mosquito Spreads to Palm Springs

A valley agency is preparing to try to stop the spread of a type of mosquito that can carry the Zika Virus and other dangerous illnesses.

Palm Springs is the latest city where the invasive species, "Aedes Aegypti," was found.

Palm Springs is the fourth city in the Coachella Valley where the invasive species of mosquito has been found in this neighborhood by Tahquitz Canyon.

The mosquito has been found also in Cathedral City, Indio and Coachella.

So far, none have tested positive for Zika Virus.

"It’s just unbelievable, for us to come from Nevada down to here, thinking that we would never run into that. It’s kindof a surprise, we hear about it in the East, but not here in the West yet," said Mary and Mike Petterson, visiting Palm Springs.

"Our strategy is really this door to door campaign in Palm Springs we’re starting with 170 homes that make up that area," said Jill Oviatt with the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Vector Control wants to stop it in this section of Palm Springs near Tahquitz Canyon.

Back in May when the mosquitoes appeared in Coachella, they ended up spraying by helicopter over 1,000 homes and since then, good results.

"We are finding basically no pupae or larvae in the area where we first detected it, that’s the good news. We just started these efforts in Cathedral City, Indio and just now Palm Springs," said Oviatt.

No mosquitoes in California have tested positive for Zika Virus, and vector control says you can help stop the spread.

"If people really work really hard to eliminate all standing water around their homes we can eliminate this mosquito, we can get rid of it from our valley," said Oviatt.

Check under potted plants, fountains and anywhere else there may be standing water.

"I want to go home right now and dump every ounce of water out of my place, I mean it," said Palm Springs resident, Joann Alexander.

They put out these fliers this week starting Monday they will be doing door to door treatments for about 170 homes.

Once again, no mosquitoes have tested positive for the Zika Virus in the valley, or in the entire state of California.