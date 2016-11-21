Doing Good: The Life-changing Outfit

Palm Desert, CA

As part of their Agua Cares program, Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa nominated Desert Best Friend’s Closet for KMIR’s Doing Good campaign.

DBFC is a resale boutique that raises money to buy and collect gently used clothing to help dress people dress for success. Their clients are referred to them through various programs throughout the county.

Agua Cares staff were especially moved by their "Warriors to Work Program".

"You know you’re suited up like that, and you’re going for that interview it makes such a big difference, they feel so good it’s like, ‘I deserve to have this opportunity,’ and so many of our warriors, our veterans who’ve sacrificed for our country don’t always have what they need so by coming to Desert Best Friends Closet they get that chance," says Robin Stone, with Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa.