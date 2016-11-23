Doing Good: The Heroes’ Lunch

PALM SPRINGS, Ca.

KMIR and the staff of Agua Caliente and Spa Resort Casinos met at the Palm Springs Police Department with a special surprise, lunch for the heroes.

"We’re just so proud of our police department we’re just, we’re so happy to be able to deliver food especially the day before Thanksgiving it’s just our way of saying thank you for everything that they do for us," says Kathleen Garrity, with Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa.

Walking in with trays in hand brought lots of smiles to our finest in blue at a time when smiles have been tough to come by.

"We’re going through some tough times and it’s the holidays and we know that our fallen can’t be with their families you know these holidays or anymore so this is really special and this is very nice and we’re very appreciative of it," says Palm Springs Police Sergeant William Hutchinson.

"It really is good timing I mean the day before Thanksgiving and obviously we’re all working here so we certainly appreciate the gesture by KMIR and Agua Caliente, it’s obviously well received and it’s pretty tasty," says Sergeant Harvey Reed.

As an extra thank you for the crew that has to work on Thanksgiving, KMIR gave the department enough money to treat the officers their holiday lunch.