Doing Good: Giving Tuesday Surprise

Palm Desert, CA

"Giving Tuesday" is a day to give back after the hoopla of the Thanksgiving holiday shopping spree. The perfect day for KMIR to surprise the Joslyn Center, a place that gives so much to the seniors in our community. Here not only do adults get an opportunity to learn new skills, they also provide homebound seniors and their pets with meals year-round. During the holidays they really bring cheer to seniors who would go without.

"Every year I do Santa Clause for all of our ‘Meals on Wheels’ recipients and I go to the door with a volunteer they ring the doorbell and I stand there as Santa in complete outfit and give them a Christmas present it," says Bob Elias, the director of social services.

The blankets, slippers, robes and toiletries KMIR bought thanks to our generous "Doing Good" sponsor Agua Caliente Casino Resort and Spa will fill Santa’s bag and bring lots of smiles.