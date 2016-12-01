Local Water Protectors Join Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Coachella Valley Region

Water protectors have traveled from all over the world to join the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s cause: block construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline. When complete the pipeline will take half a million barrels of oil per day from North Dakota to Illinois. But the indigenous people say the potential for water contamination to the Missouri River, the largest river in North America, is high and will affect millions of people who depend on the water that also travels through there.

Vanessa Wentwoord is part of CV Solidarity with Standing Rock, a local group that made the more than 1,500 mile journey to join the protests.

Wentwoord says when the native people sound the alarm everyone should listen, "They see the bigger picture it’s not just about what’s going to help us in the now it’s what’s going to help us in the future and they’ve been aware for hundreds of years that this is a big issue the water is for all of us they were here before we got here."

She says protesters receive training before they participate, "We were prepared with what to do should we be tear gassed how to make sure that we were as safe as possible to have our I.D.’s on us in case we got arrested," adding that nothing can prepare you for the real thing, "getting up to the barricades it was scary there were barbed wire concrete barricades and behind all of that there were armed forces with helmets and tanks and it was intense walking up to that barricade not knowing what can potentially happen."

But she says the cause is bigger than herself and the it’s worth the risk, "It’s not just about me I have an eight-year-old son … so in protecting that water it gave me an opportunity to hopefully ensure part of his future … It was worth it, it was worth it for my son, for my family and friends it was worth it."

Wentwoord says she was there three days and the protests she participated in were peaceful.