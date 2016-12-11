American Car Show Cruises into Coachella Valley

La Quinta, CA

Car enthusiasts from across the valley came together in La Quinta to raise funds for American Outreach Foundation: a local non-profit committed to restoring mobility to seniors and veterans.

Getting from point a to point b isn’t something many of us think about each day but for those with limited mobility, daily routine is a daily struggle.

“Going from your bathroom, to your bedroom, to your kitchen,” explained Victoria Llort, American Outreach Foundations Vice-President of Fundraising and Public Relations. “It is something so simple that you can’t do when you lose your mobility.”

That is where American Outreach Foundation steps in, donating electric wheel chairs and scooters to seniors and veterans who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

“So with an electric device, we enhance that freedom of mobility and give them that freedom to enjoy life once again,” said Llort.

Each year American Outreach Foundation donates 80 scooters and wheel chairs to seniors and veterans in need.

American Outreach Foundation hosted the inaugural "American Car Show" Saturday and the community support did not disappoint.

“I’ve been mobile and I can’t really put myself in their position. I would hate to be in their position. And it would be even worse if I couldn’t get one of those chairs. I’d be house bound and that’s not a way to live, said Gary Sagen, a Thousand Palms Resident.