Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational Brings in Top Prep Basketball Talent

Rancho Mirage, CA

Some of the top high school ballers are in the valley for the 14th Annual Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational also known as America’s finest high school basketball tournament.

It was started back in 2002 and has been bringing top talent to Rancho Mirage High School since it opened back in 2013.

84 teams are spread across 5 gyms throughout the valley making up 7 divisions showcasing some of the biggest prep players in the world, including Germany, Canada, Mexico and multiple different states.

The tournament runs from December 26th-December 30th.

Schedule: http://www.ranchomirageholidayinvitational.com/