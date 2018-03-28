Homes Of All Sizes Built For Deserving Vets And Their Families

Indio, CA

Local non-profit Habitat For Humanity stepped up it’s efforts to build homes for veterans and their families today in Indio. Some big and some small.

Habitat For Humanity and hundreds of volunteers from Home Depot were out in full force to make some big and miniature home upgrades. On the receiving end were veterans and their families.

"They had like two hundred plus volunteers come from all around the United States. So it was really cool to see people that really care about the Coachella Valley and us veterans our residence," said Navy veteran Rudy Gutierrez.

When it comes to the larger homes on the block, Habitat For Humanity had one goal in mind.

By our coming together with building these homes and providing other supplies to veterans and working in our community and helping veterans and help beautify their neighborhoods and their homes, it’s just a marvelous way we can say thank you to them," said Dave Thornton, executive director of Habitat For Humanity.

The smaller homes were built for smaller inhabitants. Each one will be delivered to deserving vets and their families. The younger crowd being just as excited as mom and dad.

"I think it’s pretty cool," said Rudy Gutierrez’s son Isaac.

The miniature clubhouses for the kids were painted in a variety of ways. From pretty in pink, to all American. Even a place to root for their favorite team.

"Me and my brother, we watch the team play basketball," said Isaac.

For the grown-ups, the big houses are necessary. But the smaller ones are just as appreciated.

"It’s cool you know? We all want to do cool stuff like this. And most of us dads are busy as heck and we don’t have time for this and it’s on the honey To-Do List. So thank you Home Depot for checking it off the list for us," said Gutierrez.

Volunteers also did renovations on 11 existing homes in the Yucca Park neighborhood of Indio. All of them belonging to veterans. In some cases the houses belong to loved one’s of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.