Palm Springs High School Student Arrested for Alleged Campus Threats

Palm Springs, CA

A 15-year-old Palm Springs High School student was arrested Monday for allegedly making threats toward classmates and staff, but no firearm was found at the teen’s home following a police search of the residence, Palm Springs police revealed Wednesday.

The student, whose name was withheld because he is a juvenile, was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Campus officials received the alleged threats via an email that “specifically targeted Palm Springs High School students and staff,” according to a PSPD statement.

A search warrant was served at the student’s home, where he was taken into custody, police said. No firearms were located at the home or throughout the department’s investigation.