Police Investigating Burglary of Popular Palm Springs Restaurant

Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs Police are investigating an overnight burglary at the popular Palm Springs restaurant, 533 Viet Fusion. It happened sometime after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Smoketree Commons Shopping Center.

There’s a trail of evidence that could reveal much more than just an motive but an identity of a suspect.

"Jumped over the bar, because there was glass on the bar," said Chad Gardner, owner of 533 Viet Fusion.

He didn’t hesitate when stating a former employee could be to blame.

"You know, I don’t want to name names but I think there’s one that comes into mind in particular and their information’s been given to the police," he said.

The restaurant closed last night at 11 p.m., security stopped their patrols at 2 a.m., and Gardner found out around 5:30 a.m. That left a four hour window for the burglar to make a move.

"Somebody knew to come in the front, then go out the back," said Gardner.

After ravaging through the entire restaurant, he person busted down the office door, taking a 50-pound safe along with several I-pad mini’s and then shattered that back door. Glass shards and a mark from that safe are still visible.

A few hundred feet away, cleaners in the shopping center say a public bathroom and the evidence inside could help police track down the suspect even quicker.

"They found all the paper towels had been used in the bathroom and were full of blood, so we don’t know if maybe the person breaking in or out, cut themselves," said Gardner.

The chain of events has Gardner a bit shaken.

"Absolutely a violation. It’s like people breaking into your home, this is like our second home," he said.

While police search for the suspect, Gardner says food will still be served and the doors will remain open.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, give them a call immediately.