Special Education Student Asks Senior to ‘Tackle’ Prom With Her in Sweet Gesture

Prom season is upon us, meaning teenagers are getting creative asking their sweethearts and friends out for one of the biggest social events in their high school careers.

Grand gestures have been associated with asking someone to prom in recent years, thanks to social media. Such a gesture for the occasion has even coined its own term – "promposal."

One Murrieta Mesa High School sophomore decided to ask her friend with such a promposal that has captured the heart of the Internet.

Diane, who is a special education student, asked quarterback Jeff to her district’s Spectacular Prom. The event is a prom for special education students in the Murrieta Valley Unified School District.

With the help of some friends, Diane had her wheelchair decorated with vibrant balloons and presented a sign that perfectly suited her prospective prom date – a large, football-shaped poster that read, "Jeff, wanna tackle prom with me?"

Diane was all smiles as Jeff enthusiastically accepted her promposal, to which he thanked her numerous times for the heartwarming surprise. The acceptance was sealed with a kiss on Diane’s forehead, which was her first kiss, according to someone in the video.

"I’m so excited, this is going to be a lot of fun," Diane’s prom date said.

Jeff, who is set to play football for Towson University, discovered his passion for helping special education students after he served as a teacher’s aide. He plans to major in special education and continue his studies of American Sign Language in college.

Now that she has a date, Diane just needs to tackle one more important task — finding a stellar outfit for the occasion!