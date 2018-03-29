ANA Inspiration Tees Off Round 1, Awaits 30th Annual Leap Into Poppies Pond

LPGA’s first major of the year teed off today on the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Round one was hot and not only because of the desert sun, the pro’s were bringing the heat.

The first ace of the major came early on the 13th hole by Olafia Kristesdoettir of Iceland. With that hole-in-one she earned herself two first class tickets from ANA Airlines. This is Kristesdoettir time playing in the ANA Inspiration.

Golf paradise tends to bring out the pro’s best game. Tournament Director Kevin Hopkins explains how special it is to hold one of LPGA’s most prestigious events in Rancho Mirage since its inception.

“This is the 30th year we’ll celebrate the jump into Poppies Pond on the 18th green,” Hopkins said. “I think every girl that is playing in this field has dreamed of jumping in and it’s a special place. We celebrated our past champions here this week as well. We had about thirty of them here in attendance. It’s just a special place. I know its something they have dreamed about their entire lives. One-hundred-and-seventeen of the best players in the world are here. Every one of them are going to try and be in there (Poppies Pond) on Sunday so this place means a lot to them.”