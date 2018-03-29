Cathedral City Police Investigating Man’s Assault and Death

Cathedral City police Thursday were investigating the possible assault of a man who later died of traumatic injuries.

Officers were dispatched at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to the 31300 block of Whispering Palms Trail, where an unidentified 46-year-old man was found “suffering from trauma to the body,” according to Cathedral City Police Department officials.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Cathedral City police did not have a suspect description available Thursday, but anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Barkley or Sgt. Sanchez at (760) 770-0300.