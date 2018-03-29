DUI Suspect Arrested in Fiery Two-Car Crash That Killed Three in Huntington Beach

Three people were killed Thursday morning in a fiery fatal crash that shut down a portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.

The collision, which is being investigated as a DUI crash, was reported at 1:08 a.m. near Magnolia Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

A white sedan was northbound on PCH when it struck the rear of a red Toyota, which caused it to crash into a traffic signal and burst into flames. The driver and two others in the red Toyota died.

A fourth person in the Toyota

The identity of the victims have not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The driver of the white sedan, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

As a result of the investigation, the highway is closed in both directions from Newland Street to Brookhurst Street until further notice.