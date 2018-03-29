President Trump is Going After Amazon and Jeff Bezos, again

President Donald Trump on Thursday took Twitter aim at retail giant Amazon, renewing his attacks on the company run by CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election,” the tweet reads. “Unlike others, they pay littler or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

The tweet comes a day after Axios reported that the president has been “obsessed” with Amazon, focusing on how the company is taxed and how the company uses the United States Postal Service. He does not have a plan to enact new regulations or taxes against Amazon, Axios reported. Amazon shares dropped sharply after the Axios report.

Meanwhile, Trump has not shown signs of interest in the ongoing Facebook controversy that linked user data from 50 million members of the social network with a data analysis firm used by his 2016 campaign, Cambridge Analytica, Axios reported.

