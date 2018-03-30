2018 Dinah Shore Weekend Starts Off Busy Festival Season Across Coachella Valley

The 2018 Dinah Shore Weekend is already underway in Palm Springs, bringing in thousands of women from around the world which means a busier weekend for downtown Palm Springs businesses.

Organizers with the Dinah say they’re expecting even more women for their 27th year. Those women spent day one shopping at local grocery stores, boutiques and out at restaurants and bars which means money right back into the Palm Springs economy.

While many of the women at the Dinah are staying in to enjoy the views, others are out and about seeing what Palm Springs has to offer.



“For us we’ve always wanted to come but we have kids so we’re finally at a point where we can leave the little’s behind and show up here,” said Natalie Moss.

Moss and Laura Machedo are first timers here at the Dinah and in Palm Springs.

“Definitely go and explore some restaurants and definitely we have a very beautiful Air B&B so we’re going to take advantage of that pool and the view…and 90 degree weather,” said Machedo.

For many of the women here, they’re choosing the big hotels like the Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and The Rowan, while others choose smaller accommodations like the Aloha Hotel in South Palm Springs.



“Only put my rates up for approximately three weeks out and people are really patient and wait, and as soon as my rates go up, my rooms are gone,” said Mona Linda Van Dusen, the owner of Aloha Hotel.

It’s quite simple here but she says the view is worth every penny and guests keep coming back for more.



“It is expensive on some weekends but it’s always the same year after year, I will always beat everybody’s rates,” she said.

At the end of the weekend, millions dollars will be put back into the Palm Springs economy, boosting what is expected to be an already record-breaking 2018 year.

