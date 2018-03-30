Desert Hot Springs Police Chase Suspect With Gun, Fireworks

A man who allegedly set off illegal fireworks and led Desert Hot Springs police on a short car and foot chase was released from custody Friday.

Jorge Gilbert, 33, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested following the Thursday afternoon pursuit. Police said he had a loaded handgun and “illegal aerial fireworks which have been confirmed to be some of those detonated in the city,” according to Det. Christopher Saucier.

A Desert Hot Springs sergeant attempted to stop Gilbert at about 3:20 p.m. while he was driving a car near West Drive and 2nd Street, but he allegedly sped off to the 66100 block of 1st Street, then ditched the car and took off on foot, Saucier said.

He was arrested following “a brief foot pursuit” and found with a loaded handgun, while illegal fireworks were found in the car, according to the detective.

Gilbert was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of several crimes related to being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of fireworks without a permit.

Gilbert was released from custody Friday on $10,000 bail, county jail records show. He has prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substances dating back to 2006, according to court records.