Easter Egg Hunts Planned Across The Coachella Valley

It’s good Friday, which means Easter weekend is upon us. Thousands of Easter eggs are ready for hunts across the Coachella Valley.

“Right in front of city hall, we have 25,000 eggs that will be given away. and four lucky winners are going to win a brand new bike,” says Cathedral City Communications Director Chris Parman.

The 2nd Annual Cathedral City Easter Kidapalooza is on Sunday at 12:30pm. “You can have your picture with the Easter bunny with it as well,” says Parman.

Businesses selling sweet treats, like Brandini Toffee, are also geared up for the big day. Owner Brandon Weimer says, “Easter in the toffee business is a busy time. We’re running at spring time, max capacity. It’s kind of a last hurrah for holidays here in the valley.”

Many kids across the Valley are excited for the Easter egg hunts this weekend. Gerald Sharon with Hope Lutheran Church in Palm Desert says it’s not just about the Easter bunnies and yummy chocolates. “The core of Easter is about the resurrection of Jesus and the hope that he provided for all of us that there can be a good live now and a good life in the future,” he says.

Hope Lutheran Church will have a sunrise service on Sunday morning, and so will the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. As for other egg hunts in the Valley: on Saturday there’s one at the Living Desert and on Sunday the Palm Desert Aquatics Center will host an underwater egg hunt.