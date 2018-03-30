Judge Rules Coffee Products Should Be Labeled With Cancer Warning

Could your cup of morning coffee be cancerous? A California judge seems to think so and may now require coffee companies to place a warning on their products.

“I worry more about getting a heart attack from drinking too much coffee than getting cancer from coffee,” said coffee drinker Kenton Card.

The Council for Education and Research on Toxics filed a lawsuit against 90 coffee retailers including Starbucks. The suit claims that high levels of a chemical called acrylamide is created when coffee beans are roasted, thus requiring a label on all coffee products. But at Ernest Coffee in Palm Springs, store manager and coffee aficionado Kayla Doughti has done her homework.

“What we are serving is not cancerous and that’s knowing what you’re selling and having a good relationship with your supplier,” said Doughti.

Contrary to what is claimed in the lawsuit, medical professionals say so far it’s too early to say whether the level of acrylimide in coffee can be cancerous.

“We know acrylimide in large doses in laboratory rats can cause cancer. In humans, that connection, that link has not been made,” said NBC News Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres.

Coffee drinkers in Palm Springs say they are not about to give up their cup of joe.

“It’s not going to change my behavior. I mean on a day to day basis, it’s just what runs us. Do I drink too much coffee? Probably. But on the other hand, do I want to get done what I need to get done? Yes,” said Card.

Coffee companies now have until April 10th to file objections to the proposed warning label.