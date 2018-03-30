Jui Jitsu Professor Killed In Cathedral City

Friends and family of a popular jiu jitsu professor who was killed in front of his home last night are pleading for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for his death.

Cathedral City police are not saying very much about what they know. Only that he died from trauma to the body. But KMIR News has learned that Diaz was shot in the head. A day later, his colleagues and students cannot begin to understand why.

“He’s going to be missed. Missed by a lot of people. A lot of kids that really depended on him,” said Diaz’s friend Roman Troy.

At the jiu jitsu gym that bears his name, students and colleagues say the death of 46-year-old Ramon Diaz hurts more than any punch or kick.

“I was completely devastated when I found out the news about Ramon, I mean I had just got done training with him. I’ve known him since I was 7. I’m 19 now. He’s been with me my entire life. I’ve grown up with him. He was my jiu jitsu dad,” said jui jitsu student Zaid Ramirez.

Diaz was shot in front of his home on Whispering Palms Trail in Cathedral City at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. His wife found his body and called for help. Police arrived to find Diaz’s body on his front door step. So far no suspects have been arrested.

“That night we had talked about seeing each other the next day for some good rolling or some good sparing matches, and we never got to get out last sparing matches. So that was very devastating when I got the call a few hours after just seeing him,” said Ramirez.

A former reserve officer with the Palm Springs police department. Diaz trained both Cathedral City and Palm Springs police officers at his gym. But students and colleagues say he was best known for his compassion for kids who couldn’t afford his classes.

“Ramon was one of those guys that never turned them down. They could pay, they couldn’t pay, somehow he would make it up one way or another,” said Troy.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot a man that was so loved by so many.