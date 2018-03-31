Martial Arts Community Unites to Remember Beloved Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

There was barely any room inside Saturday’s martial arts class at Cathedral City’s Hurricane Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Josh Dubinsky is the owner and he is one of many people who connected with Ramon Diaz through Martial Arts.

Dubinsky said, “Today is a special day, it is all about Ramon and the legacy he is going to leave behind.”

Diaz was a 46-year-old Jiu-Jitsu instructor and owner of Palm Springs Jiu-Jitsu. He was shot late Wednesday night at his home on Palm Trail in Cathedral City, and died from his injury.

Dubinsky said, “He was a mentor, he was a father figure, always there when I needed him, doors were always open, he was always on time, just someone who’s always there for you.”

Members from several local martial arts studios filled the mats inside Dubinsky’s studio, they remembered their good friend through a tournament with proceeds going towards a memorial fund for Diaz.

“We have a lot of time invested on the mat,” Dubinsky said. “And they all showed up, they all love him, his white belt, his blue belts, purple belts, the Jiu-Jitsu community is here today, the community is here.”

The community making themselves present in person and through the web. Donations keep pouring through a GoFundMe Page to support the family with the funeral expenses.

Still, many of Diaz’s friends are left with questions over Wednesday’s shooting. Investigators said they are analyzing evidence, but they do not have a motive or a suspect yet.

But Dubinsky said he will continue fighting for his friend and his memory, “I’m doing alright, I just need some answers.”