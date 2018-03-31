Round 2 of 2018 ANA Inspiration

Round two of the 2018 ANA Inspiration is complete. It’s the first major of the season on the LPGA tour and we have two pro’s in a tie for the lead. One missed the first cut of her career on the LPGA tour while one is still in the hunt for her first LPGA victory and both are currently tied for the lead in a major championship.

Pernilla Lindberg is who is still seeking her first LPGA victory. Lindberg is from Sweden but attended college at Oklahoma State. After her impressive second round shooting 5-under, with 5 birdies on the day, and bogey free, she is tied for the lead with Sun Hyun-Park of South Korea. Park had three straight birdies and a two-stroke lead after a birdie putt on the eleventh hole. She finished the round eight-under and sits on top of the leaderboard at 1- under after two days. Park was the 2017 LPGA Player of the Year as well as the 2017 Rookie of the Year.

Last year’s defending champion So Yeon Ryu and runner up Lexi Thompson both made the cut but are not off to their best start. Ryu is tied for 63rd at one-over-par and Thompson is tied for 15th at four-under-par. Thompson had a strong finish today on the 18th hole carding a birdie to get the crowd going.