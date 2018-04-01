3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Valley and Mountain Communities

At 7:53pm Sunday evening the USGS reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Aguanga, CA. Aguanga is located approximately 9 miles from Anza, CA and 20 miles from the Coachella Valley.

At this time their are no reports of injury or structure damage from this event.

Viewers reported feeling the quake across every corner of the Coachella Valley. Some called it a “quick jolt”, others saying it had windows and doors shaking.

Within an hour of the initial event, more than 5 more micro-quakes happened in the area around Aguanga.

