47th ANA Inspiration Delayed Due to Darkness

On this beautiful Easter Sunday the Coachella Valley was gifted with some of the best golf ever played at the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Last year, the major ended in dramatic fashion with a one-hole playoff between Lexi Thompson and Ryu-So-Yeon. This year, the LPGA decided to play the longest playoff in tournament history.

The final round started with Pernilla Lindberg leading by three strokes at 14-under but these ladies came to play today.

It was a three-horse race towards the finish line to capture the LPGA’s first major of the year. Jennifer Song, Inbee Park, and Pernilla Lindberg all finished 15-under to close out regulation play and take the major to a playoff on the 18th.

All shot par-par the first two playoff holes. Song finished at par on the third playoff while Park and Lindberg both birdied to take it back to the top.

As the sun sets, Park and Lindberg both went par again to force a fifth playoff but because of darkness, this major is going to an extra day.

Play will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 2 with Inbee Park and Pernilla Lindberg playing holes 10, 17 and 18 on repeat in sudden death format until there is a champion.

All fans will be admitted free of charge on Monday. Spectator parking will open at 6:30 a.m. at the Agua Caliente.