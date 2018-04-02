‘Bachelor’ Star Slammed for April Fools’ Day Pregnancy Joke

“The Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. pulled an April Fools’ Day pregnancy prank that some fans didn’t find funny.

On Sunday, Luyendyk tweeted a photo of a woman sporting a baby bump whose face could not be seen with the words “Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!” and tagged fiancée Lauren Burnham.

Right off the bat, there was suspicion the couple were joking.

“Love you guys but hopefully this isn’t a joke. A lot of people struggle with getting pregnant or loosing babies and that would be F’ed up and selfish,” one fan tweeted. “Just an odd day to share it is all. Hopefully a congrats will be in order.”

Soon after, Luyendyk posted “APRIL FOOLS!” which did not go over well.

“Arie, this isn’t funny,” another person tweeted. “There are people who are struggling to get pregnant, and don’t have kids because of complicated pregnancies.

Luyendyk responded to the complaints on his Instagram story, writing “Sorry if you were offended, but we really are making a Dutch Baby” over a recipe for a Dutch baby, which is a large, fluffy pancake.

The former race car driver has been dubbed one of the most unpopular stars of “The Bachelor” franchise after the show aired him ending his engagement to contestant Becca Kufrin to return to Burnham, who had originally been the runner up on the show.