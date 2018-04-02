Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Driver in Rancho Mirage

A bicyclist was fatally injured Monday in a collision with a truck in Rancho Mirage.

The cyclist, a man who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 10:13 a.m. collision at Bob Hope Drive and Ginger Rogers Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A white Chevrolet truck was traveling north on Bob Hope Drive when it entered the bike lane and struck the cyclist, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jorge Ramirez.

The driver, whose name was withheld, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors, Ramirez said.

Bob Hope Drive was shut down in both directions between Ginger Rogers Road and Victory Drive for about four hours for the investigation.