Pernilla Lindberg Survives 8 Playoff Holes to Claim 2018 ANA Inspiration Title

For the second consecutive year, the first major of the season on the LPGA Tour came to a dramatic end in Rancho Mirage at Mission Hills Country Club. This year, we were treated to the longest playoff in ANA Inspiration history.

Jessica Song, Inbee Park, Pernilla Lindberg all carded 15-under to conclude regulation play in yesterday’s final round and go into a sudden death playoff.

4-playoff holes later and it was down to Park and Lindberg but due to darkness, play was delayed and picked back up at 8 A.M. Monday morning.

The fan support was impressive for a Monday morning, as the ANA Inspiration opened its grounds and grand stands to the public for free. Fans were put through a workout moving from the 10th, 17th, and 18th holes as Lindberg and Park rallied through four more playoff holes.

The longest playoff in ANA Inspiration history was 3 holes, these ladies well surpassed that number this morning and made it the third longest playoff in LPGA history.

After a record 5 day and eight playoff holes, Lindberg birdied a 30-foot putt on the 10th green to defeat hall of famer and World No. 9 Inbee Park of South Korea. Lindberg, who is from Sweden, was ranked No. 95 on the LPGA Tour entering the tournament. Talk about inspiration!

After 8 years on tour, Lindberg not only captured her first LPGA win but her first major title. And with that, she took the famous champions leap into poppies pond with her parents and caddy who is her fiancé.