Retiring Trooper Makes Last Radio Call

A 37-year-old veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday, and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.

Arizona trooper, Mark Gilberg, began his career with the agency of March 11, 1981. As he makes his final radio call, his daughter, Rachel, shot the video and posted it to social media.

An Arizona Public Safety spokesman says Gilberg was the agency’s longest-serving trooper.