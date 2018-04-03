Area Elementary Schools Singled out for Praise by State Officials

Eleven elementary schools in Riverside County met the standards to be honored under the California Department of Education’s “Distinguished Schools Program,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced Tuesday.

There were 287 schools honored statewide for making headway in improving test scores, lowering suspension rates and boosting English learners’ performance, Torlakson said.

“These schools implement outstanding educational programs and practices that help California students realize their potential and put them on the path to achieve their dreams,” Torlakson said.

“Every day at these schools, teachers, administrators and classified employees, working with parents, apply their dedication, creativity and talents toward providing a great education for all their students.” The following schools in Riverside County made the list:

— Lake Hills Elementary, Alvord Unified School District;

— Temescal Valley Elementary, Corona-Norco Unified School District;

— James Monroe Elementary, Desert Sands Unified School District;

— Martin Van Buren Elementary, Desert Sands Unified School District;

— Camino Real Elementary, Jurupa Unified School District;

— Alta Murrieta Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified School District;

— Buchanan Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified School District;

— Hale Curran Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified School District;

— Cielo Vista Charter, Palm Springs Unified School District;

— Avalon Elementary, Val Verde Unified School District; and

— May Ranch Elementary, Val Verde Unified School District.

Additionally, the Murrieta Valley Unified School District was one of 22 districts throughout the state that earned a place on the “2018 Exemplary School Districts” honor roll, according to the Department of Education.

The new category is intended to spotlight those districts that have demonstrated across-the-board progress enhancing student outcomes.