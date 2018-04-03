Border Patrol Discovers Drugs in Vehicle’s Back Seat

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two people suspected of smuggling drugs inside the back seat of a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on April 3, shortly after midnight, when a burgundy Ford Taurus approached the primary inspection area of the Highway 86 Checkpoint. A Border Patrol agent at primary inspection referred the driver and his female passenger to secondary for further immigration inspection.

While in secondary, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the rear section of the vehicle. After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered 31 wrapped bundles hidden inside the vehicle’s back seat. All substances were tested and proved positive for methamphetamine and heroin.

The total weight of the heroin was 2.38 pounds with an estimated value of $33,320. The weight of the methamphetamine totaled 32.35 pounds with an estimated value of $106,755. The man and woman, the narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has seized more than 46.10 pounds of heroin, and more than 483.91 pounds of methamphetamine.