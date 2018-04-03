Firefighters Contain Blaze in Palm Desert Hotel Room

A fire broke out inside a Palm Desert hotel room Tuesday afternoon, but was quickly contained by county firefighters.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 3:28 p.m. at the Embassy Suites at 74700 Highway 111.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire at the three-story hotel, which was contained “to a room and contents” by two-dozen firefighters at 3:46 p.m., according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

County fire crews were expected to remain on scene until about 5 p.m., Newman said.