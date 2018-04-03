Group in Desert Hot Springs Rallies for Crosswalk after Death of Girl

Standing just steps away from where 17-year-old Pamela Carrillo was struck and killed by the driver of a passing car, friends, family and residents of a nearby neighborhood are demanding the city of Desert Hot Springs do something soon to Palm Dr. at the spot where she crossed the road.

The group held signs while shouting, “We need a crosswalk” and “Not another life.”

Pamela was struck and killed by the driver of a car in March while walking to a friend’s house.

“It comes to the point, every time we hear sirens, my mom will always make her prayers,” says Desert Hot Springs High School student Edna Escobedo who was friends with Pamela.

The group tells KMIR News their main concern is the city, which was given grant money for safety improvements to city streets, has already allocated that money to different street projects.

City Council said two weeks ago there would be a street light put in near this area, but they want more. They say they want a crosswalk or a traffic light. They also want transparency about why the city can’t resolve the issue quickly.

“They don’t do [anything],” says Consuelo Flores, a mother who lives near the site of the accident. “They’re talking, talking, and they don’t do [anything]. So we try and do this.”

With two bus stops on each side of Palm Dr. here near Camino Aventura, many people are forced to jaywalk. The speed limit also turns from 55 MPH to 45 MPH less than a mile before the bus stop. Some from the group told KMIR they would like the speed limit to be changed.

Many of these students and Pam’s family members say they’ll bring their issues to City Council at their next meeting.

“Here, together, we [can] do something,” says Flores. “This time. If not, we’ve got to do [it] another way.”