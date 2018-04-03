Indio High School Hires Scott Gilbert as New Head Football Coach

There are a lot of changes coming to the 2018 high school football season, from new leagues to new coaches. The most recent change comes from Indio High School who announced the hiring of new head football coach, Scott Gilbert.

The announcement was made through an email sent on March 23, 2018 to Indio High School staff by Principal Charles “Derrick” Lawson. KMIR Sports was forwarded the email which said the following:

“It is a privilege to announce that after an extensive process, we offer our congratulations to Mr. Scott Gilbert who will take on the position of head football coach at Indio High School. We are looking forward to the initiatives and plans he brings to lead and inspire our football teams.”

The hiring comes two months after the Rajahs did not invite former head coach Martin White back.

Coach Gilbert is no stranger to the football community as he lead Desert Christian Academy’s varsity program from 2012 to 2016. During his 5-year tenure, his team won 2 league titles, and made the playoffs each year.

This past season, Coach Gilbert helped Palm Desert to their first DVL title in 13 years as an assistant coach.

“I’ve worked there (Indio High School) for five-years so I know some of the kids,” Coach Gilbert explained. “But just to take a program and turn it around, kind of change the culture that’s been going on for quite a few years. I know they’ve started to do it a little, but I’d really like to take it to the next level.”