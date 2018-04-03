Shooting Erupts at YouTube HQ, Female Suspect Dead

The woman who opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in Northern California, triggering a massive police response as employees ran from the building, is dead at the scene, police said.

The shooter died by “self-inflicted wound,” according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. He said four victims were transported to local hospitals for gunshot-related injuries.

San Francisco General Hospital said it received three patients: one male in critical condition and two females in serious and fair condition. Stanford Medical Center also said it received a patient from the incident.

Television news footage showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they went by. Officers patted down people grouped outside, and police vehicles surrounded the area.

One witness, Jesse, told NBC Bay Area he was at a fast-food restaurant nearby and heard at least 20 shots within two minutes.

“I knew the shooter was right by me because you could feel the sensations of the bullet,” he said.

Jesse said one woman was shot in the leg and ran into the Carl’s Jr. Diners helped the woman try and stop the bleeding. He also said he saw another woman shot multiple times inside YouTube’s courtyard.

Barberini said the building had been evacuated but the investigation continued at the scene.

Videos and photos on social media showed YouTube employees walking out of offices with their hands raised. SWAT teams surrounded the campus, guns drawn.

On Twitter, YouTube employees reported hearing multiple gunshots inside the campus. A few were live tweeting what they saw while they were hiding in their offices.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

SWAT has arrived on site. And we saw a negotiator go in #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/MSRMWUXZPB — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

There are police surrounding the @YouTube building – potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1 — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

My staff & I are closely following developments from the active shooter situation at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA. Thank you to our heroic first responders. Our Bay Area community – and all American communities – deserve real action to #EndGunViolence. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 3, 2018

Active Shooter @YouTube! My building is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/MqESKbvVtk — Don Cometa (@DonCometa) April 3, 2018

I am behind another building with colleagues. There are helicopters. There are lots of police nearby. I don’t know if the shooter has been found. If you hear they’ve been found, tell me. I’m safe for now, but don’t feel safe until they’ve been found. — Lil | Milktea (@_lilchen) April 3, 2018

Marco Tartaglia, who works at a Walmart near the complex on Cherry Street, told NBC Bay Area he heard about 15 shots “from the direction of the YouTube building, from what sounded like inside.”

“We heard the shots first, and that immediately drew us over to the window to see what the heck’s going on, and next thing you know, you see people streaming out just running, dozens of them, just running out the front exit,” Tartaglia said.

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved,” he said.

