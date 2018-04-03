Woman Arrested for Alleged Arson at Palm Desert Hotel

A woman was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of setting a fire inside a Palm Desert hotel room.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday at the three-story Embassy Suites at 74700 Highway 111, and was contained “to a room and contents” by two-dozen firefighters at 3:46p.m., according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies identified and arrested the woman on suspicion of arson, the Riverside County Fire Department reported Wednesday.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and is expected to make her initial court appearance on Friday, after which the fire department is expected to release further details.