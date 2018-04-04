Cathedral City High School Baseball Captures First League Win in 3 Years

Most know the saying “hard work pays off” and the saying holds true for Cathedral City High School’s baseball head coach Chris Lugo.

Coach Lugo took over the program just one year ago and since then, he’s helped kids on and off the field, raised funds, transformed the baseball field, welcomed transfers with open arms, and now he’s lead the team to their first league win in 3 years. To make the win even sweeter, it was over rival Palm Springs, taking down the Indians 4-1.

“Getting the first one done is kind of weightlifting,” Coach Lugo said. “The kids are able to relax a little bit but understand that we have a future, changing the culture, and on the right path to success.”

“I just wanted to shut them down,” Senior short stop and Desert Hot Springs transfer Eduardo Cesena said. “It’s been my dream throughout high school to beat Palm Springs and it finally happened.”

“It felt amazing.” Junior third baseman and Palm Springs transfer Mikey Rodriguez explained, “I just wanted to win, I’m ready to get more wins, the chapter keeps going.”

The Lions improve to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Lions close out their two-game stretch against the Indians on Friday. First pitch is at 3:30pm in Cathedral City.