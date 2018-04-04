China slaps tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods as trade dispute escalates

China quickly hit back on Wednesday at Trump administration plans to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods, retaliating with a list of similar duties on key U.S. imports including soybeans, planes, cars, whiskey and chemicals.

The move shook markets worldwide and sent Dow Jones futures plummeting by almost 600 points on Wednesday morning.

The White House was quick to downplay the reaction, however, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying the retaliatory tariffs were “hardly a life-threatening activity,” in an interview with CNBC.China’s punitive measures “amount to about three-tenths of a percent of our GDP,” Ross said.

President Donald Trump further weighed in, tweeting that “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago.”

We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

“I’m frankly a little surprised that Wall Street was so surprised by it,” said Ross. “This has been telegraphed for days and weeks.”

Investors are wondering whether one of the worst trade disputes in many years could now turn into a full-scale trade war between the world’s two economic superpowers.

“The assumption was China would not respond too aggressively and avoid escalating tensions. China’s response is a surprise for some people,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, noting that neither said had yet called for enforcement of the tariffs.

“It’s more of a game of brinkmanship, making it clear what the cost would be, in the hopes that both sides can come to agreement and none of these tariffs will come into force,” he said.

Beijing’s list of 25 percent additional tariffs on U.S. goods covers 106 items with a trade value matching the $50 billion targeted on Washington’s list, China’s commerce and finance ministries said. The effective date depends on when the U.S. action takes effect.