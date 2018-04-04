Dollaritas: Margaritas for $1 at Applebee’s!

Margarita lovers rejoice! Dollaritas are back at Applebees! Yes, that’s right! A margarita for just a buck! The Dollarita is available everyday through the month of April and you’re in luck – the Applebee’s at South Bay is participating!

According to Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation (who knew there was such a title) at Applebee’s, margaritas are wildly popular with the guests and after the huge success of Dollaritas in October they’re back, baby! “We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”

So there you go! Who wants to meet me at Applebee’s for a Dollarita? I’m buying!

Applebee’s press release also recommends that you drink them responsibly.

