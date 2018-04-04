Perris Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Girl

A 60-year-old Perris man accused of holding a young girl against her will and sexually assaulting her was charged today with three counts of lewd acts on a child.

Graylin Dennis Williams, who is also charged with false imprisonment, made his initial court appearance before Superior Court Judge David Gunn, who appointed him a public defender and scheduled his arraignment for April 18 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Williams, who is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, was arrested Saturday at his residence in the 200 block of Citrus Avenue, near Orchard Road.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Avila, deputies were alerted to an alleged assault involving the defendant that afternoon and interviewed the child, identified only as a preteen girl whose relationship to Williams, if any, was not disclosed.

She alleged that Williams had “grabbed” her and held her in a secluded area, where he molesting her for a brief period of time, according to Avila. Detectives questioned the defendant, who was taken into custody without a struggle.

He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.