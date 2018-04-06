Elderly Man Taken to Hospital for Mental Health Evaluation After Accident in Palm Springs

Marc Middleton

Palm Springs Police Department Officers responded to a commercial area on Bird Center Drive this afternoon after receiving a report of a male driving a maroon vehicle ramming the gates to a secure parking lot.

Officers arrived and located the vehicle which was driven by an elderly male who appeared to be suffering from a medical condition. The driver initially failed to yield to officers as they attempted to stop him.

A short time later, the driver was detained and was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. There are currently no road closures as a result of the investigation.