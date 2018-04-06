Fat-Shamed Teen Buys Out Bakery’s Cupcake Stock ‘Out of Spite’

When Vega Blossom was fat-shamed by a fellow customer at an Indiana bakery, she got the last bite – literally.

In a widely-shared Facebook post, the 19-year-old wrote about her experience while waiting in line at Designer Desserts in Valparaiso, where she had gone with plans to buy a half-dozen cupcakes for Easter.

Blossom wrote that the woman standing in front of her in line took “forever” placing an order for a cake, prompting the lady behind Blossom to grow impatient.

“I ignored it until the lady infront [sic] of me left,” her post read.

But when it was Blossom’s turn to order, as she approached the counter, she said she heard the woman standing behind her tell a friend “let’s hope this fat b—- doesn’t buy all the cupcakes,’” the post read.

Blossom’s response?

Instead of buying six cupcakes, she bought all the cupcakes available in the bakery.