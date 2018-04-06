Former Coachella Valley Swimmer to Compete at 2018 Inland Empire Regional Spring Games

It’s always great to see kids continue their sport after high school. Coachella Valley High School alum Eli Navarro was a standout in the pool and has dreamed of competing in the Special Olympics since he started swimming.

Eli begins the road to making his dream a reality this weekend.

Eli is traveling to Fontana, California this weekend for the 2018 Inland Empire Regional Spring Games. It’s the first qualifying round and Eli will be competing in the 50-yard butterfly as well as the 100 and 200-freestyle.

Eli is a Coachella Valley 2017 graduate. As an Arab, Eli competed on the swim team his junior and senior year. With only two years of experience swimming, Eli was named De Anza League MVP and picked up six awards at the end of the 2017 season, including “Most Valuable Player”.

Arabs swim team head coach Phyllis Lane has believed in Eli since his first day in the pool.

“It’s exciting to see how far he’s come, how much he’s grown as a young man, and how much he has gained in self-confidence, that he didn’t have when he came,” Coach Lane said.