Indio Man to Stand Trial for Alleged Lewd Acts With Teenager in La Quinta

A man found inside a car in La Quinta with a teenage boy must stand trial on a felony charge of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, a judge ruled Friday.

Court documents indicate that the boy was 14 at the time of Fernando Cancino’s Dec. 13, 2016, arrest near La Palma Drive and Arosa Way.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Alan Northrup, the two were spotted around 8:45 that night by sheriff’s deputies who allegedly observed Cancino “engaging in lewd acts with the minor.”

The subsequent investigation revealed that Cancino met the youth through a social media website, according to the sergeant.

Cancino, 27, of Indio, is next due in court April 19 for a post- preliminary hearing arraignment.

He has no prior felony convictions in Riverside County, according to court records.