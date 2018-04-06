Mother outraged after child appears in viral video taken at day care

Video of the Easter Bunny surprising a group of day care children in Kissimmee has gone viral.

It shows a little two-year-old girl’s horrified reaction, and that child’s mother is outraged because the video was taken without her permission.

“It should be an eye-opener. This is not funny. My child is hurt,” Cassandra Bryson said.

Bryson said an employee at Around the World Learning Center took the video even though she filled out an authorization form which denied permission for her child to be recorded for any reason.

Bryson demanded answers from the day care owner.

“She stated she was sorry. I told her I signed a paper that I didn’t want my child photographed or videos taken of them. She was aware of that. She had it on file,” Bryson said.

The day care owner told WESH 2 News she’s still gathering information about the video and can’t make any comments

The video quickly spread and was featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The world now knows my daughter as the screaming African-American baby, and it’s become a racial issue online. It has gone to places that I couldn’t have even imagined,” Bryson said.

Bryson said the video might seem funny, but it’s exploiting her daughter in a moment of fear.

“I’m just hurt because you can see the distress in her face, and it’s bringing millions of people so much joy and laughter,” Bryson said.

Nearly 70,000 people have watched the video online.

Bryson gave WESH 2 News permission to use the video in this story, so she could advise other parents to check on their day care’s policy about posting videos on social media.