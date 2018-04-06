Two Arrested, Two Being Sought in La Quinta Residential Break-In

Two young men accused of breaking into a La Quinta home, then fleeing, were arrested while two other suspects remained outstanding Friday.

Alan Sandoval, 18, and a 17-year old boy whose name was withheld, both from Indio, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of residential burglary.

The pair are accused of breaking into a home in the 79000 block of Randolph Court at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Bishop. Sheriff’s deputies were notified after the homeowner phoned police to report people breaking into her home, Bishop said.

Deputies arrived after the suspects fled in a dark compact, the description of which was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies, the sergeant said. Indio police officers reported “a short time later” that they had the suspect vehicle stopped somewhere in Indio.

Sandoval was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio Thursday and has since been released on $70,000 bail, according to county jail records. The underage suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall, Bishop said. Deputies are still seeking two additional suspects, according to the sergeant.

Anyone with information on the break-in or outstanding suspects was asked to contact La Quinta Special Enforcement Team Officer Rodriguez at (760) 836-8990.