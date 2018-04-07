Police Investigate Shooting in Cathedral City with Victim in Hospital

More information is released following a shooting that shut down roads in Cathedral City.

An 18-year-old man was shot while in his car Friday. Cathedral City Police say the man is a known gang member and is now recovering at a hospital in critical condition.

It happened around 11 o’clock Friday night in the “Dream Homes” neighborhood.

Police say a search of the victim’s vehicle turned up a loaded gun. Investigators say the victim is not cooperating with police.

We will continue to update the story as more information is released.