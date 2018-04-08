One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Cathedral City

A Cathedral City man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning on Ortega Road and near Wishing Well Trail.

The Cathedral City Police and Riverside County Sheriff’s investigator said they are investigating a shooting that started as a domestic disturbance call.

A woman claimed her boyfriend was threatening her with a gun, and when officers arrived the suspect was outside the home with a gun drawn.

The man allegedly pointed the gun at his girlfriend and then at officers, at that point police shot at the man.

Investigators said the suspect did not fire any shots, and his name has not been released. It is also unclear how many officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

The unidentified man was taken to Desert Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.

His girlfriend was also taken to a hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

Neighbors said they awoke to the sounds of gunshots around 6:20 this morning, and investigators said Wishing Well Trail will remain closed while they investigate.