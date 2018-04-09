Seattle Seahawk D.J. Alexander and Former NFL Player James Dockery Host 3rd Annual “ALL4ONE” Camp

Current Seattle Seahawk and former Palm Desert Aztec D.J. Alexander was back in the Coachella Valley this weekend for his 3rd annual “ALL4ONE” football camp.

Alexander and retired NFL cornerback James Dockery put on the camp together. The two Palm Desert alumni played at Oregon State before making it to the pro’s and has always given back to the local football community.

The camp was held at Xavier Prep High School Saturday morning from 8am-2pm where Dockery serves as the head football coach.

Kids from across the state of California and as far as Arizona came to not only be coached by the two local legends, but by San Francisco 49ers’ Victor Bolden, New York Jets’ Xavier Coleman, and Minnesota Vikings’ Josh Andrews, who just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.